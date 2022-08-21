Newly elected council takes oath in Mhowgaon

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president and vice-president of Mhowgaon Nagar Parishad was completed in a simple ceremony on Sunday.

The programme was presided over by Cabinet Minister Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Usha Thakur and Ram Kishore Shukla. Dilip Srivastava, Chief Municipal Officer, Municipal Council Mhowgaon, president Naveen Tiwari, vice president Laxminarayan Panwar and the elected councillors were administered an oath to discharge their duties honestly and impartially.

The newly elected president and vice-president and councillors were welcomed by the citizens present in the programme with bouquets and garlands of flowers. On this occasion, Usha Thakur urged the office bearers, councillors and common citizens to plant more and more trees.

To motivate the people so that this area becomes green, Shukla while congratulating the newly elected council stressed taking forward the development works.

