Newborn Found Buried Alive In MP’s Jhabua Village, Cop Rushes Infant To Hospital, Saves Life | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn infant was found buried in soil in Debli village under the Raipuria police station jurisdiction on Tuesday. Villagers discovered that the baby was reportedly still alive and immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, Raipuria station in-charge Geeta Jatav reached the spot with her team.

The newborn was safely retrieved and Jatav cradled the infant in her arms before rushing the baby to Petlawad Civil Hospital for immediate treatment.

According to Jatav, the newborn is currently healthy and has been admitted to the hospital. She said police are taking necessary legal action in the matter.

Her prompt response and sensitive handling of the infant have been appreciated locally.

Villagers' alertness also contributed to saving the newborn's life by ensuring that the police were informed without delay. The incident has raised questions about who buried the infant after birth and the circumstances behind the act.

Police are gathering information from the surrounding area and questioning local residents as part of their investigation.

The identity of the person responsible for abandoning the newborn and the reason behind the incident are expected to emerge after the investigation is completed.

The timely coordination between villagers and police ensured that the infant received medical attention without delay.