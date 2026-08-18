Dr Mohit Bhandari Leads 14-Hour Surgical Marathon With 51 Robotic Procedures In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bariatric and robotic surgeon Dr Mohit Bhandari performed 51 robotic bariatric surgeries over 14 hours on Aug 15. The initiative saw six robotic surgical systems being used together for the procedures.

The surgeries were performed under the Surgical Swaraj initiative, aimed at showcasing medical innovation, robotic technology, teamwork and the capabilities of Indian healthcare professionals.

Of the 51 patients, 30 were men and 21 were women. Their average age was 43.6 years, with patients ranging from 21 to 77 years. The average weight was around 122 kg.

A multidisciplinary team comprising anaesthesiologists, consultant doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff was deployed for the initiative.

The surgeries were performed using six robotic systems, requiring coordination between the medical team and technology for multiple procedures.

Bhandari, who has performed more than 40,000 bariatric surgeries, said the initiative was not merely about performing a large number of procedures but demonstrating what could be achieved through technology, teamwork, precise planning and clinical excellence.

His institution, Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics, has also been recognised by the World Book of Records as a centre performing the highest number of bariatric surgeries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The initiative highlighted the growing role of robotics in Indian healthcare and the potential of advanced surgical technology to improve precision, efficiency and patient outcomes.