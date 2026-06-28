Newborn Boy Rescued Alive From Culvert Water Pipe In MP’s Ratlam; Police Probe Abandonment | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn boy was rescued alive after being found abandoned inside a water pipe beneath a culvert in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning.

According to information, the incident was reported near Mathuri village along the Ring Road in Ratlam district.

The infant, whose umbilical cord had not been cut, was wrapped in a sack and placed inside a plastic bag, prompting police to launch an investigation into the shocking incident.

The baby was discovered around 10 am by farmer Ambaram Patidar, who was on his way to his field near Ghodakheda Road.

Hearing the cries of an infant coming from beneath the culvert, he searched the area and found a sack placed inside a drainage pipe. On opening it, he found the newborn boy alive inside a plastic bag.

Villagers immediately gathered at the spot and informed the police. Girdhari Choudhary alerted Dial-112, following which DD Nagar police reached the scene and rushed the infant to Ratlam Medical College Hospital.

Doctors admitted the baby for treatment and said his condition is being closely monitored.

The discovery shocked residents, who said the child appeared to have been abandoned soon after birth, as the umbilical cord was still attached. They noted that had the infant been left there overnight, heavy rain and exposure could have proved fatal.

DD Nagar police station in-charge Anurag Yadav said efforts are underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the child. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting information from hospitals, maternity homes, and clinics to trace any recent childbirth that may be linked to the case.

Police have registered the case and said all possible angles are being investigated. The timely alertness of the farmer and villagers is being credited with saving the newborn’s life.