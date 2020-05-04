New session for existing PGDM students to start from July 1

While the new academic session for existing students of higher education institutions will start from August 1, All Indian Institute of Technical Education (AICTE) has instructed institutions to start classes for all existing standalone PGDM/ POCM courses from July 1. For new students, the session should start on August 1.

These were among the new guidelines for standalone PGDM (postgraduate diploma in management)/ POCM (postgraduate certificate in management) courses.

In view of national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, all standalone PGDM/ POCM Institutions have been directed to follow the academic calendar set by AICTE.

The institutions will not be able to hike the admission fees or other fees for the AY 2020-21 and also would not be able to force selected candidates to pay advance fees during lockdown.

If examinations of the first-year students of 2019-20 session could not be held before the lockdown, then the mode of examination and promotion to the higher classes should be done as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations, said AICTE.

Due to the shutdown of all educational institutions, some universities could not conduct final year examination of UG courses or could not declare the results. In such cases, the provisional admission of the students may be given and he/she shall produce the proof of successful completion of the graduation on or before December 31, 2020.

Institutions located in Red Zone areas or near the COVID hotspots may start and complete the academic session as per prevailing situations.

The institutions should adopt all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to students and staff, the AICTE stated.

Academic Calendar for session 2020-21

Commence of classes for existing students- July 1

Last date for cancellation of seats- July 25

Last date for admission- July 31

Academic session for new students- August 1 to July 31, 2021