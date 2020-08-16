New hostel, nursery school inaugurated at IIT Indore

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore on Independence Day inaugurated three facilities, including a new hostel and a nursery school, on its campus.

IIT Indore officiating director Neelesh Kumar Jain inaugurated CV Raman Hall of Residence, which is the fifth hostel on the campus.

It has 98 units with capacity of accommodating total 490 students. Each unit has five bedrooms with single occupancy for each room. It also has a living area, common kitchen, two toilets and two washrooms.

“IIT Indore ensures that students from different states, languages and different departments are allotted in a unit to promote inter-disciplinary approach in study and research and national bonding among them,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.