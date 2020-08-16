New hostel, nursery school inaugurated at IIT Indore

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore on Independence Day inaugurated three facilities, including a new hostel and a nursery school, on its campus.
IIT Indore officiating director Neelesh Kumar Jain inaugurated CV Raman Hall of Residence, which is the fifth hostel on the campus.
It has 98 units with capacity of accommodating total 490 students. Each unit has five bedrooms with single occupancy for each room. It also has a living area, common kitchen, two toilets and two washrooms.
“IIT Indore ensures that students from different states, languages and different departments are allotted in a unit to promote inter-disciplinary approach in study and research and national bonding among them,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.
Vindhyachal guest house was also inaugurated which has 18 executive rooms and one suite for the guests of the institute. All the rooms are well furnished with centralized air conditioning.
The nursery school and creche facilities were also inaugurated which has play equipment, sleeping facilities for the kids, kitchen and washing facilities.
In his Independence Day speech, Jain said: “The pandemic situation has affected all the students globally and every academic institute is finding out innovative ways to connect to the students. IIT Indore has ensured that the student does not suffer any academic loss and the academic and research activities are being conducted in a time bound manner. The institute has ensured that all lab and research facilities are functional with all safety precautions so the students can continue with their academics.”
