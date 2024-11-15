 New Entry Gate For Old Palace In Indore
Gate to be closed to minimise traffic chaos and to renovate the gardens on both sides of the existing main gate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main gate of Indore's historic palace Lalbagh Palace is going to become history after 150 years as it has been proposed to keep this gate closed and make a new gate on the Kesarbagh road.

This decision has been taken so that the gardens on both sides of this gate can be renovated easily and visitors to the palace get hassle-free entry into the Lalbagh premises as the area around the existing main gate is always crowded and heavy traffic often leads to congestion.

This was stated by Deputy director of Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums Prakash Paranjape. Selfie points and gardens will also be made. There are also plans to make a garden and boundary wall at a cost of Rs 47 crore. The existing main gate of the palace was built like the gate of the Buckingham Palace in England. This heavy gate made of cast iron was brought to Mumbai by ship and from there it was brought to Indore by road. There are only two such gates in the world. One is in Indore and the other is at Buckingham Palace, London.

Work at Lalbagh worth Rs 67.8 crore Rs 47 crore:

A proposal has been submitted to the government by the Department of Archaeology to construct a boundary wall surrounding the whole campus, develop the gardens and create a play zone. The main gate will be closed as soon as permission is received.

Rs 6.40 crore : Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts is repairing the interior and archaeological paintings.

This work started in 2023 and is to be completed by 2026. Rs 9 crore : Since 2020, sewage repair and waterproofing work has been going on in the palace. This work is being done by the Department of Archaeology. Strengthening of the building and its repair is included in this work.

Rs 5.40 crore: The Tourism Development Corporation is preparing the first floor of the palace for commercial use. Here cafeteria, meeting hall and rooms will be designed and given on rent.

