NEW ‘E’-RA: NASSCOM enhances role in digitising small, medium units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amil Saluja, centre head and senior director, NASSCOM’s centre of excellence, said the centre is recognising the challenges faced by the small-scale industries in finding their solutions and working towards creating a better ecosystem for them.

He said that NASSCOM is helping small and medium enterprises in the manufacturing sector to digitise their operations and prepare them for global challenges.

Saluja was interacting with the media here on Friday. He said NASSCOM’s centre of excellence for IoT in Gandhinagar, is a joint effort of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, department of science and Technology, government of Gujarat and NASSCOM under the Digital India Mission and aims to promote smart manufacturing in India.

COLLABORATIVE ECOSYSTEM

He said that the centre of excellence at NASSCOM has established India’s largest deep-tech collaborative ecosystem that includes industry, start-ups, government machinery, research and academic institutions under one roof. The CoE provides a platform for small-scale industries and start-ups to work together to bring innovation in the field of manufacturing with artificial intelligence and IoT-based technology while focusing on productivity, efficiency, and safety.

OF MASTER CLASSES, WORKSHOPS

The smart manufacturing forum has also been launched in NASSCOM to discuss the problems faced by small and medium industries in today’s volatile environment especially for those manufacturing industries whose annual turnover is less than Rs 1,000 crore. Under these programmes, master classes, capacity development workshops and demos for industry leaders, as well as programmes for blue-collar employees to learn digital skills are being organised.

AIDING WITH MODERN TECH

NASSCOM’s centre of excellence is also helping small scale industries who are interested in using modern technology and equipment. NASSCOM first understands the needs and challenges of those industries and suggests cost-effective and easy-to-implement solutions to increase the productivity and efficiency of their plants. The centre also connects small-scale industries with new start-ups and tech companies that have the right solutions to their problems that can be implemented not only in India but also abroad.

