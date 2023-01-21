Indore: Young voters to get EPIC on January 25

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Voters’ Day on 25th January, Electoral Photo Identity Cards would be distributed to young voters who have turned 18, and they would be administered oath to vote.

On the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the 13th National Voters' Day will be celebrated on January 25 in the district. Under this, the district-level programme will be organised from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm in the Administrative Complex Room No. 210 at the collector's office.

Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T will preside over the programme where the message of the Chief Election Commissioner will be read out.

In the programme, the winners of the college-level essay competition, which was held on the theme, ‘Vote Jaisa Kuch Nahi, Vote Zaroor Dalenge Hum’, BLOs, supervisors and campus ambassadors of various colleges doing excellent work under SVEEP activities will be awarded.