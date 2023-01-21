e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Young voters to get EPIC on January 25

Indore: Young voters to get EPIC on January 25

Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T will preside over the programme where the message of the Chief Election Commissioner will be read out

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Voters’ Day on 25th January, Electoral Photo Identity Cards would be distributed to young voters who have turned 18, and they would be administered oath to vote.

On the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the 13th National Voters' Day will be celebrated on January 25 in the district. Under this, the district-level programme will be organised from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm in the Administrative Complex Room No. 210 at the collector's office.

Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T will preside over the programme where the message of the Chief Election Commissioner will be read out.

In the programme, the winners of the college-level essay competition, which was held on the theme, ‘Vote Jaisa Kuch Nahi, Vote Zaroor Dalenge Hum’, BLOs, supervisors and campus ambassadors of various colleges doing excellent work under SVEEP activities will be awarded.  

Read Also
Indore: Career Counselling session at Government School Khajrana
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition; Himani-Rajeev wins...

Indore Sports Update: Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition; Himani-Rajeev wins...

Indore: Two externed accused held

Indore: Two externed accused held

Indore: Career counselling session at Nanda Nagar Government School

Indore: Career counselling session at Nanda Nagar Government School

Indore: Rs 15 Lakh dowry harassment; Man from Chennai, mother booked

Indore: Rs 15 Lakh dowry harassment; Man from Chennai, mother booked

Indore: Aunt sells niece’s land, booked with 4 others

Indore: Aunt sells niece’s land, booked with 4 others