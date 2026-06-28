New Counters, Old Shed: ₹1.77 Crore Mandi Project Triggers Fresh Questions | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The inauguration of 32 cash counters built for Rs 1.77 crore at the Piplia Mandi Krishi Upaj Mandi on Sunday has triggered questions over construction quality, allotment procedures and the decision to invest in an ageing structure slated for relocation.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and MP Sudhir Gupta inaugurated the counters, which have been built on a farmers' shed constructed in 2003.

The mandi administration said the counters were allotted to 32 traders through a token system instead of the traditional auction process, with each trader required to deposit around Rs 6.7 lakh.

Critics questioned why the token system was adopted instead of an auction and whether it affected the mandi's revenue.

The project has also drawn scrutiny because the counters stand on a repaired shed that was earlier considered dilapidated.

Residents claimed the building had suffered water leakage, damaged plaster and exposed iron rods, and was once proposed for demolition.

Although repairs were later carried out, they alleged that cracks and exposed reinforcement are still visible at some places.

Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand demanded that the structural safety audit report be made public and questioned the rationale behind spending Rs 1.77 crore on the old mandi when a new market complex is under construction at Gudbheli Badi.

Responding to the concerns, Mandi Secretary Jagdishchand Bhamar said the RCC structure had undergone technical testing and received all mandatory administrative and technical approvals from the Mandi Board.

He said the counters would serve farmers until the new market becomes operational, while the Traders' Association president Krishnakumar Bhoot maintained the repaired building is now safe and fully usable.