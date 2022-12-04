New cancer treatment at Indore Cancer Foundation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Symptom relief for cancer patients through novel modalities has been started at the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology (IIHNO), the flagship project of Indore Cancer Foundation.

The two modalities are photobiomodulation laser therapy for radiation induced side effects and integration of ayurveda in chemotherapy symptoms relief.

According to Dr Digpal Dharkar, founder of the institute, photobiomodulation therapy is being carried out by Dr Raj Kumari Khatri, ENT and laser surgeon, for ulcers in the mouth known as mucositis, that are side effects of radiation therapy for head and neck cancers.

The nuances of this modality were recently explained to the doctors of the Institute by members of World Association of Laser Therapy and by its president professor Rene Jean Bensedoun of France.

The institute treats cancer patients through a linear accelerator given as a grant in aid from government of India and has large number of patients of mouth and throat cancers.

As many as three patients were treated by the new therapy in the institute on Saturday.

The second important symptoms relief modality just started at the institute is use of ayurvedic medicines by an Ayurveda physician Dr Sonali.

She was guided through an online session by Professor Prasann Shankar of Trans Disciplines University, Bengaluru.

The Ayurveda facility has been started after its approval by Institutional Ethics Committee.