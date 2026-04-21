Nepa Limited Restarts Newsprint Production After ₹469 Crore Modernisation In MP's Nepanagar

Nepa Limited Restarts Newsprint Production After ₹469 Crore Modernisation In Nepanagar |

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Asia's first and India's oldest newsprint mill, Nepa Limited, in Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, has resumed paper production after a comprehensive modernisation project worth Rs 469 crore.

Machine Number 1 at the mill was commissioned on Monday evening on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking a significant milestone in its revival.

Nepa Limited is a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. A successful trial run of the machine was conducted a month ago, during which about 30 to 40 tonnes of paper were produced.

Following the trial, Dr Renuka Mishra, economic advisor to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and independent director CA Milind Kanade visited the facility. Efforts are underway to ensure full-scale operations at the mill.

The management has an adequate supply of raw materials required for paper production. Efforts have also been intensified to commission Machine Number 2 soon. Initially, the plan was to launch Machine Number 1 on Apr 15, but the commissioning took place on Akshaya Tritiya.

With a history of about 75 years, Nepa Limited was established in the private sector in 1947 and dedicated to the nation on Apr 26, 1956, by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The mill introduced pink newsprint in 1995. It manufactures newsprint and writing-printing paper using pulp derived from waste paper, old office paper and other recycled material, making it an environmentally responsible production unit.