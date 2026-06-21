NEET-UG Re-Exam: DM, Cops Emerge As The Real McCoy | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NEET-UG re-examination in Indore on Sunday saw several instances of administrative and police officials stepping in to help students reach their examination centres and overcome last-minute hurdles.

Special traffic assistance centres were set up at major bus stands, railway stations and key intersections to assist candidates.

ACP RK Singh and DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi visited examination and assistance centres, directing personnel to prioritise students' convenience.

At Government Excellence Bal Vinay Mandir, a student who had forgotten her identity card was allowed to appear for the exam after police helped obtain a copy of the document from her family.

At Sarwate bus stand, police arranged transport for a candidate whose centre was located in Simrol.

In another instance, Additional DCP (Traffic) Naresh Babu Anotiya personally drove a student and her father to the Agriculture College examination centre after learning they were running late.

ACP Vijay Choudhary similarly helped a candidate who had mistakenly reached the wrong centre by dropping her at the correct venue.

During an inspection at SGSITS, Collector Shivam Verma noticed a student in tears after being denied entry for not carrying her original Aadhaar card.

Pointing out that e-verification facilities were available at the centre, he intervened and ensured the student was allowed to appear for the examination.

Senior officials monitored traffic management, parking arrangements and the functioning of assistance centres throughout the day to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-examination.