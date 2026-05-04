NEET UG: Nearly 23,000 Candidates Appear In Indore Amid Tight Security, Iris Scan Used For Student Verification | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed stringent security arrangements on Sunday as nearly 23,000 students appeared for the NEET-UG medical entrance examination across various centres in the city.

Learning from disruptions last year, authorities implemented enhanced arrangements including backup power systems, strict security protocols and improved traffic management to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was conducted under a three-layer security system aimed at preventing malpractice and ensuring fair examination procedures.

Candidates were allowed entry only after undergoing rigorous verification. As part of the biometric identification process, iris scans were used to confirm identities, along with detailed Aadhaar card verification. Authorities also strictly enforced the dress code. Students were permitted to enter only in half-sleeve T-shirts and slippers, while shoes and full-sleeve clothing were prohibited. Female candidates were reportedly asked to remove jewellery before entering examination halls.

Special waiting sheds were arranged at several centres to help students cope with the heat. To avoid a repeat of complaints regarding power failures, the district administration and the National Testing Agency (NTA) ensured mandatory generator backup at every centre. The electricity department was also instructed to maintain uninterrupted power supply.

The administration arranged special AICTSL buses from the railway station and bus stand to key examination routes, including Simrol, Sambhar, IIM and Mhow, from 8:30 am onward. However, most candidates preferred reaching the centres in private vehicles, leaving many buses largely unused. Although the examination began at 2 pm with reporting time fixed for 11 am, many students arrived as early as 9 am. Entry gates were closed at 1:30 pm, and the examination concluded at 5 pm.

PHYSICS TOUGH, CHEMISTRY LENGTHY

The difficulty level was moderate to hard as most candidates found Physics tough and Chemistry lengthy. "Physics portion was really tough this time. It consumed most of the time whereas Chemistry was moderate but lengthy. Biology questions were easy," said two candidates.