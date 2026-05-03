NEET-UG: 57 Centres Ready For 23k Candidates In Indore On May 3

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday at 57 centres in the district. All preparations for the smooth conduct of the examination have been completed, with 23,160 candidates likely to participate.

The District Administration will provide Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) buses to facilitate travel to the examination centres. These buses will be available at bus stands and railway stations starting from 9 am. Four specific bus routes have been designated, covering Sanwer, IIT Simrol, IIM and Mhow. The buses will make return trips starting from 5 pm following the end of the examination.

An adequate police force will be deployed at all examination centres, and special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow. Medical staff will be stationed at all centres, with an ambulance facility arranged for every five centres. Arrangements, including wheelchairs, have been made for candidates with disabilities.

Adequate generator backup facilities have been ensured at all centres. Tents and drinking water facilities will be provided outside for parents and guardians accompanying the candidates. Candidates are urged not to pay heed to any misleading information or rumours. Duty Magistrates have been deployed at the centres by the District Administration, and flying squads will visit each location to maintain continuous vigilance and supervision.

Factsheet

A total of 57 examination centres established across the district

23,160 candidates to sit for NEET exam in the district

AICTSL buses to be deployed to facilitate commuting.

Buses to be available at bus stands and railway stations starting from 9 am.

Buses to ply towards Sanwer, IIT Simrol, IIM and Mhow.

Following the conclusion of the exam, buses will start return trips from 5 pm.