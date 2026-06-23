NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Narmada, Suicide Suspected In Indore | file pic [Representational Image]

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, who went missing under suspicious circumstances after appearing for the exam in Mhow, was found floating in the Narmada River on Monday. The tragic discovery in Maheshwar’s Karhi area has plunged her family into deep shock and grief.

Last call from a passerby’s phone

The victim, Nikki Yadav (20), a resident of Lasudia, had gone to Mhow for the NEET exam on Sunday. Her father, Ramanand Yadav (53), an accountant, stated in his police report that Nikki called him around 8 pm using a passerby’s phone. She told him, “Papa, my mobile battery has died. I have reached the Bhanwarkuan intersection by bus and will be home shortly.”

When she failed to return after several hours, the family searched for her among relatives and friends, but found no trace.

Traced to Barwaha; body recovered

On Monday morning, the family lodged a missing person complaint at the Bhanwarkuan police station. Technical surveillance tracked her phone’s last location to Barwaha instead of Indore.

While police were piecing together clues, villagers near the Peetamli Narmada bank in Maheshwar spotted a body floating in the river around 2 pm. Karhi police retrieved the body, which was identified as Nikki based on her clothes and appearance.

Authorities suspect that the student, allegedly distressed over her exam performance, travelled to Barwaha and died by suicide by jumping from the Narmada bridge.

Investigation ongoing

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi confirmed that a missing report was filed on Monday morning.

The Karhi police have sent the body to the Maheshwar Community Health Centre mortuary, with the post-mortem scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bhanwarkuan and Karhi police are jointly investigating the circumstances leading to the tragedy.