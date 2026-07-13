Neemuch's Deepak Jain Named Among India's Top Visionary Leaders By Business Today | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): From classrooms in Neemuch to the boardroom of Reliance Retail Group, Deepak Jain's success story is inspiring youth across small towns.

Educated in Neemuch and Subi village of Rajasthan, Jain has carved a niche for himself at the national level, filling the Malwa region with pride.

Business magazine Business Today has named him among the "Top Visionary Leaders Driving India's Growth," a list that includes Ajay Banga, Adar Poonawalla and TVS Motors Chairman Venu Srinivasan.

Jain spent his childhood in Subi and completed his schooling and BCom in Neemuch before moving to Mumbai, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA).

A CA and IIM Bangalore alumnus, he currently serves as CEO of Amante, a premium lingerie and lifestyle brand under Reliance Retail. Under his leadership, the brand has built a distinct national identity through innovation and a customer-focused strategy.

Those close to him say Jain remains grounded despite his success, crediting his Neemuch education, family values, discipline and hard work.

Speaking about his journey, Jain said, "I completed my early education at a government school in Neemuch. Later, inspired by my brother, I moved to Mumbai after finishing my BCom.

I secured my first job at Shoppers Stop, then joined the Amante Group in 2014 as CFO. When Reliance acquired the company in 2021, I was appointed CEO."

He named his brother and parents as his role models and urged youth to stay dedicated, honest and grounded. He attributed his success to trusting his team with autonomy, saying it empowers people to lead and deliver strong results.