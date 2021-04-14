Neemuch: Youth kills grandmother for silver anklets worth Rs 50,000, needed money for love marriage, arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jiran police have solved two-month old murder case of septuagenarian Ganga Bai, a resident of Keri village, on Tuesday. She was murdered and her legs were severed to steal silver anklets worth Rs 50,000 as the accused needed money for love marriage.
On April 5, Bharat Singh, resident of Sondhia village, lodged a missing complaint in Jiran police station that his mother Ganga Bai is missing since a month.
During search, the police broke the lock of her house in Keri village and found her body in a rotten state. Her legs were severed. Investigation revealed that Ganga Bai used to wear heavy silver anklets, which were not found at her house.
The preliminary investigation by police indicated that it was a case of loot and murder. Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma and other officials visited the crime scene and then constituted a team under police station incharge of Jiran Rajesh Singh Chouhan for investigation.
The police took into custody 22-year-old Umrao Singh aka Rahul, the grandson of victim and resident of Dorwada in Mandsaur district. Before arrest, he was residing in Mandapiya in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.
The accused told police that he needed money for love marriage. As a result, he planned to kill his maternal grandmother. About one-and-a-half months back, he reached his grandmother's house and after having dinner, he hit the head of the old woman with a stone, mallet and killed her.
He then cut her legs with a sickle and took the silver anklets weighing 800 grams, which were worth Rs 50,000. He then escaped after locking the house.
Police have arrested Rahul from Mandpiya district Bhilwara Rajasthan and implements used in murder have been seized. Further investigation is underway.
