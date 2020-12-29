Delhi: 19-year-old arrested for killing grandmother with hammer

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for killing his grandmother by smashing her head with a hammer in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Monday.

The police received information on Sunday night that a woman has been hit on the head by a hammer by a man at Delhi's Rohtash Nagar.

They rushed to the spot and found an elderly woman, identified as Satish Kumari (73), lying on a chair with a head injury. Blood was also found on the floor, a senior police officer said.

The police came to know that the woman has two sons. Her elder son lived on the second floor of the same building and her other son lived in an area nearby.