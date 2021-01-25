NEEMUCH: Women and girls awarded for outstanding work on National Girl Child Day in presence of distinguished citizens

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A district level programme was organised at Town Hall here to celebrate National Girl Child Day on Sunday in which women and girls were awarded for doing exemplary work.

Speaking on the occasion, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said girls hold a respectable position in society since ancient times and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done a lot for their welfare. As a result, girls are a part of mainstream in the society, he added.

District panchayat president Avantika Jat said women have an extremely important place in the society and if they are strong, then only can a strong nation be built. Neemuch district Collector Jitendra Singh Raje said women and girls have given unprecedented services during corona outbreak. He said only fortunate people are blessed with daughters. “Women have contributed in every field in 21st century. If men and women work together, society will progress manifold”, he added.