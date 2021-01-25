NEEMUCH: Women and girls awarded for outstanding work on National Girl Child Day in presence of distinguished citizens

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A district level programme was organised at Town Hall here to celebrate National Girl Child Day on Sunday in which women and girls were awarded for doing exemplary work.
Speaking on the occasion, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said girls hold a respectable position in society since ancient times and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done a lot for their welfare. As a result, girls are a part of mainstream in the society, he added.
District panchayat president Avantika Jat said women have an extremely important place in the society and if they are strong, then only can a strong nation be built. Neemuch district Collector Jitendra Singh Raje said women and girls have given unprecedented services during corona outbreak. He said only fortunate people are blessed with daughters. “Women have contributed in every field in 21st century. If men and women work together, society will progress manifold”, he added.
The programme commenced with garlanding of portrait of Goddess Saraswati, which was followed by kanya pujan. The guests were welcomed by presenting tulsi plants. In all, 18 women and girls including Aanganwadi workers were felicitated for their outstanding work. Three girls received certificates as beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana. A programme addressed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Bhopal to mark the occasion was telecast live during the programme.
At the beginning of function here, police department launched awareness campaign for women. Besides, a workshop, Samman, related to cyber crimes was organized on the occasion. Information was given about safe use of social media and advice was given on non-sharing of private information with strangers.
Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma congratulated those present at the function. District panchayat CEO Ashish Sangwan, public representatives, women and girls were present in large numbers at the function.
