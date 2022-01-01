Neemuch: Villagers shave head after their wish of zero COVID death fulfilled

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Deori Khawasa village in the district got their heads shaved after their wish of zero COVID death in the village was fulfilled on Friday.

The villagers also took out a procession in the village with Dhol and DJ music. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the youth group of the village had sought a vow that if no one would die in the village because of the corona pandemic, then all the youth would get their head shaved.

As no death was reported in the village, more than 79 people of the village including youths and elderly persons aged between 15 years and 70 years got their heads shaved.

