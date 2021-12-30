Neemuch: MP Cops help ‘Shahrukh Khan’ reunite with parents in Rajasthan

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Thursday brought cheers to the parents of Shahrukh Khan when Madhya Pradesh police reunited them with their lost son.

Khan was found hanging around the Nemuch Bus stand on Wednesday evening. On getting information, a team from Cantt. Police station rushed to the spot and took him there.

But, Khan could not provide any information. When two police constables Dheeraj Katara and Sunil Nayak counselled, he showed them an Adhar card that helped police to reunite him with his parents in Rajasthan.

Don’t mistake this Khan for the Bollywood actor the great Khan. This is a 12-year-old boy from neighbouring state Rajasthan.

According to information, Khan, a resident of Nimbahera village in Chittorgarh district, around 40KM from Neemuch town, had lost his way and mistakenly reached the town.

The police on Thursday took the boy to his native village, where Rajasthan police were already present following his parents’ complaint of missing person.

The MP police later handed over the boy after verification of his parents' documents. The parents erupted into the joys.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:15 PM IST