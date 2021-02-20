NEEMUCH: Two arrested for filling cooking gas in CNG kits of four-wheelers

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested on the charges filling cooking gas in four-wheelers CNG kits here on Friday. Five domestic gas cylinders and a gas compressor were seized from them under the special drive against black marketing in the state.

Acting on a tip off, the police team led by Cantt police assistant sub inspector Kailash Solanki arrested the owner of Sigma Travels Hakimuddin Bohra and his son Ali Asgar on the charge of filling domestic gas in four wheelers with the help of a gas compressor and earning profit. They were carrying on this work from a house located in a residential colony.

The police team raided the house and arrested Hakimuddin Bohra, 55, resident Neemuch and Ali Asgar Bohra, 28, red handed while they were filling the gas in four wheelers. A case has been registered against the father and son at Neemuch Cantt police station.