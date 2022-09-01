Neemuch: Three sentenced to 2 years in jail for obstructing government work

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Three accused have been found guilty of obstructing government work and assault. Along with the prison sentence of 2 years, the trio has also been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

Giving further information, ADOP, Arvind Singh said that the case dates back to 2012 when three members of a notorious gang abused and beat up a police officer on patrol in Talau Village.

The suspects were identified as Bal Chandra Patidar (51), Dinesh Patidar ( 47), both residents of Pipliya Singhadiya and Shankarlal Gurjar (50), a resident of Barlai village under the jurisdiction of Kukdeshwar police station in Neemuch district. They were booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Public Property Damage Prevention Act which prohibits a person from indulging in acts of violence against a public servant or causing any damage to any public property.

Following the trial, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Manasa announced two years jail term for the three accused and also slapped Rs 1,000 fine on each of them.