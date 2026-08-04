Neemuch Sting: Transport Checkpost In-Charge Suspended After Extortion Video Goes Viral | FP photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A sting operation at the Nayagaon transport checkpost in Neemuch district has led to disciplinary action after a video showing illegal extortion from truck drivers in the name of online entry went viral.

The Transport Department suspended the checkpost in-charge and reassigned three transport inspectors following a preliminary inquiry.

According to departmental orders, Transport Inspector Jaideep Punglia, in charge of the Neemuch-1 transport checkpost, has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Transport Commissioner's Office in Gwalior during the suspension period.

Transport Inspectors Animesh Jain, Ashutosh Chaudhary and Sandeep Jharkaria have also been attached to the Gwalior office, while Home Guard personnel Shantilal has been sent back to his parent department.

Reports state that a truck driver recorded the collection of money during a sting operation, claiming the amount was being taken in the name of online entry.

After the video reached senior officials, the department initiated an inquiry and acted against the officials concerned.

The Transport Commissioner's order stated that the actions seen in the viral video appeared suspicious at first glance.

Transport Commissioner Umesh Joga said the department follows a zero-tolerance policy and that transport checkposts exist to monitor overloading, permits, suspicious vehicles and security-related issues.

He added that any complaint of illegal activity or extortion would invite strict action.

Officials of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and IDOTP have raised the issue with the Central Government, the Madhya Pradesh Government and the Transport Department.

Organisation representative CL Mukati demanded impartial investigations at transport checkposts across the state and strict action against illegal extortion.

The developments come while an interim stay on the High Court's earlier order regarding the reopening of transport checkposts has remained in force since May 11, with the matter still pending before the court.