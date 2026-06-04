Neemuch SDM Conducts Surprise Hospital Safety Inspection | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Parag Jain conducted a surprise inspection of Gyanodaya Hospital on Thursday to review fire safety measures, emergency preparedness and healthcare facilities.

Accompanied by Tehsildar Sanjay Malviya, Jain inspected fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, smoke detectors, fire alarm systems and emergency exits to verify that they were properly installed and fully functional.

He also interacted with hospital staff to assess their preparedness for emergencies and their understanding of fire safety procedures.

The SDM reviewed patient care facilities, including wards, oxygen support systems, ICU services, generator backup and sanitation arrangements. He stressed that hospitals must keep all emergency and safety infrastructure operational at all times.

Jain directed the hospital management to conduct regular maintenance of fire safety equipment, carry out periodic mock drills and provide staff training in disaster management. He also instructed officials to ensure timely renewal of fire safety clearances and regular safety audits.

District authorities said inspections of hospitals and other public institutions will continue to ensure compliance with safety norms and protect public welfare.