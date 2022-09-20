Neemuch Road Safety Meet: MP directs installing CCTVs to watch over black spots

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The basic objective of road safety is to prevent loss of life due to accidents, said Neemuch - Mandsaur Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta while chairing the district-level road safety committee meeting here at the district panchayat office.

Addressing the meeting, the MP Gupta ordered officials to clear the bushes on both sides of all the roads and also identify the encroachments on roads, and initiate action against them.

Earlier, the inquiry committee had identified black spot on Nayagaon ñ Jaora highway. Action should be taken to implement the recommendations of the committee through the District Level Road Safety Committee, said the MP.

The three black spots identified in the district should be monitored through CCTVs and it should be ascertained what is the main reason behind the accident and efforts should be made to address them

Gupta discussed with the tractor trolley manufacturers to install reflectors behind the tractor trolley. He said that competitions should be organized in colleges to motivate people to wear helmets and one day should be fixed and celebrated as Helmet Day.

MP Gupta directed to conduct a survey of roadside Dhaba and hotels on the district highway and thereafter ensure that they all display the operator and owner names with photo, mobile number. The MP also stressed on taking the cooperation of various voluntary organizations in the work of traffic control in the city.

Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Neemuch district panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chouhan, road safety committee members, collector Mayank Agarwal, SP Suraj Kumar Verma, ADM Neha Meena, district panchayat CEO Guru Prasad, RTO Ritu Agarwal and other district officials were present.

In the meeting, Gupta also directed to issue show cause notices to Nayagaon barrier regional transport inspector (RTI) for not attending the meeting.†The MP said that RTI should remain present in the next meetings. The members present in the meeting also gave their suggestions. RTO Ritu Agarwal gave information on the compliance report of the decisions taken in the last meeting and read out the agenda of the meeting.