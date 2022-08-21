Neemuch: President, vice president, councillors of Manasa civic body take oath

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected president, vice-president and councillors of the civic body, Manasa was held here on Saturday in presence of the state minister for tourism and culture, Usha Thakur as the chief guest.

Newly elected president Seema Ajay Tiwari, vice-president Kishor Jolaniya and the councillors were administered the oath of office during the programme. On this occasion, member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta, MLA Manasa Anirudh Maru, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Nand Kishore Patidar, former MLA Vijendra Singh Malahida, Rajesh Ladha and other public representatives were present.

While addressing the programme, Thakur said that elected representatives of the council should work in the public interest, and give new dimensions to the development with a blend of honesty and hard work. She also assured that there will be no shortage of money for development works. MP Gupta also said that Mandsaur is the only parliamentary constituency in the country with three medical colleges, while the construction of medical colleges has also been kick-started in Ratlam and Neemuch.

MLA Maru said that it would ensure that the pace of development continues in Manasa region. The newly elected president Tiwari presented a detailed outline of the development of the town. The event began with chief guests igniting lamps and warmly welcoming the newly elected members. Monika Soni, Govind Soni, other public representatives, sarpanch, councillors, and a large number of residents were present.

Read Also Neemuch: Ganpati Vikas Samiti organises Dahi Handi competition