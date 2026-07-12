Neemuch Police Seize 105-Kg Poppy Husk, One Held | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch City police seized 105 kg of illegal opium poppy straw from the luggage compartment of a BR Travels bus and arrested one accused during a special drive against narcotics on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the bus on the Chittorgarh-Neemuch four-lane highway near a roadside dhaba.

During the search, officers recovered six sacks containing 105 kg of poppy straw concealed in the luggage compartment.

The accused, identified as Banshilal Vishnoi (38), a native of Phalodi district in Rajasthan and currently residing in Balotra district, was arrested at the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the smuggling network.

Police seized the contraband, valued at about Rs 15.75 lakh, the bus, estimated to be worth Rs 50 lakh and a mobile phone worth about Rs 10,000. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 65.85 lakh.

The operation was carried out under the direction of SP Rajesh Vyas, with guidance from ASP Hemlata Agrawal and CSP Kiran Chauhan. SHO Vijay Sagariya led the Neemuch City police team during the operation.