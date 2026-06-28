Neemuch Police Roll Out QR-Based Public Feedback System | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): SP Rajesh Vyas launched the Police Public Feedback QR Code System in the district under the guidance of Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's vision of good governance.

The system allows complainants visiting police stations to scan a QR code and submit feedback on police behaviour, procedures, complaint resolution, transparency and service quality directly to the police administration.

Addressing a press conference at the police control room on Sunday, SP Vyas said the initiative aims to build a sensitive, accountable and service-oriented police system that earns public trust.

He explained that the SP office will directly monitor the feedback and officials will contact complainants by phone to verify details and ensure prompt resolution.

Citizens will also be able to commend good police conduct, which will boost officers' morale.

Vyas added that the initiative seeks to strengthen trust between the police and citizens and ensure that policing remains transparent and accountable while maintaining law and order.

Officials described the system as a model for technology-driven, citizen-participatory policing across the state.