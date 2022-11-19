Neemuch: Police book, revenue inspector, patwari,10 others in Bairagi suicide case

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jeeran police here in Neemuch district booked 12 persons, including revenue inspector (RI) patwari for abetment of suicide of BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Balwantdas Bairagi. Neemuch ASP Sundersingh Kanesh confirmed that a case has been registered against 12 people including the revenue inspector and the patwari. They will be arrested soon and legal action will be taken as per the rules. Recently, 35-year-old Bairagi committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Kuchdod village. He left a note blaming revenue inspector Jabir Khan of Jiran, patwari Naveen Tiwari of Kuchdod and 10 others. Following the incident, police registered a case under sections 306 (Abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation. The police said that the deceased is survived by his wife and three children. As per information received, not only RI or Patwari, but some of his family members were also harassing him to grab 15 bighas of land. The matter was under trial. They were threatening to implicate him under the NDPS Act.