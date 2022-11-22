Neemuch: Over 4,000 kg poppy straw seized

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit intercepted a truck at Nayagaon Toll Naka, Neemuch and recovered 206 plastic sacks containing poppy straw weighing 4,109 kilograms and one packet of opium weighing 5.1 kilograms on Monday.

According to information, after getting specific information, teams of officers of CBN Neemuch and Mandsaur were formed and dispatched in the morning hours of Monday.

Subsequently, the suspected truck was intercepted at Nayagaon Toll Naka, Neemuch by CBN teams. The truck was carrying 375 bags of salt as cover cargo to conceal the poppy straw and opium.

As it was not possible to search the truck on highway due to safety and security issues, it was brought to CBN office.

The vehicle along with recovered Poppy Straw & Opium and cover cargo have been seized and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.