Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:51 PM IST

Neemuch: Narcotics seized in 12 cases destroyed

Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, said 21.7 kilograms of opium deposited at Government Opium and Alkaloid Works Factory, Neemuch were disposed of. The said tranche was seized in 12 cases made by CBN, MP Unit.
FP News Service
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1,384 kilograms poppy straw, 20.5 kilograms Heroin, 800 grams Heroin formula, 379 kilograms poppy plants were destroyed by incineration at Ultratech Cement Plant, Vikram Nagar in Khor.

Deputy narcotics commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, said 21.7 kilograms of opium deposited at Government Opium and Alkaloid Works Factory, Neemuch were disposed. The said tranche was seized in 12 cases made by CBN, MP Unit.

In past few months CBN, MP Unit has destroyed or disposed of 5,680 kilograms poppy straw, 21.5 kilograms Heroin, 100.5 kilograms opium, 12.5 kilograms cannabis, 54 kilograms Acetic Anhydride seized in 40 cases.

