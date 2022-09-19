Neemuch municipality employee held for graft

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta on Monday caught Neemuch municipality accountant-in-charge accepting a bribe of Rs 3,600 for clearing pending bills. The arrest was made at the Neemuch Municipality office.

Lokayukta inspector Basant Shrivastava, said that assistant grade III in-charge accountant Mahesh Jain was caught red-handed taking the cash from a complainant.

Shrivastava said that recently, Indore-based businessmen Nilesh Nagar had approached the Ujjain Lokayukta on September 12 alleging that Jain had demanded monetary favours to clear his bill.

Shrivastava said Nagar owns a firm named Deepa Enterprises which had done wall painting work under Neemuch Municipality. Nagar had given a bill of Rs 72,000 to the municipality seeking payment for the work he had done. The accountant reduced the amount to Rs 52,000 and even demanded a seven per cent commission of Rs 3,600 in lieu of getting the bill passed.

Nagar approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. The sleuths laid a plan to trap the 'corrupt' employee. As per the plan, Nagar went to Jainís office with the amount. As soon as he handed over the cash to the accountant, the Lokayukta sleuths caught him red-handed with the money.

Action has been taken against Jain under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Lokayukta is also ascertaining the involvement of other officials in the underhand dealings at the civic body office.

