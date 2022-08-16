Neemuch: March past parade, cultural programs mark 75th I-Day

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day was celebrated with full dignity and patriotism in the district. All the government and non-government institutions hosted the program across the district.

In the main function at district headquarters, district collector Mayak Agarwal hosted the tri-color and took the salute of the march past parade, and also read out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Collector Agrawal along with SP Suraj Kumar Verma inspected the parade.

CRPF band played melodious tune patriotic songs along with three joy fires on the occasion. The march past parade was led by Commander (reserved inspector) Anand Singh Ghungarwal and deputy commander Harshita Sanwaria gave a salute.

Special Armed Forced contingent emerged as the winner for presenting the attractive parade.

During the function, collector Agarwal, SP Suraj Kumar Verma, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Manasa MLA Anirudh Maru and district panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chouhan, municipality president Swati Chopda, felicitated the families of the soldiers by presenting them with shawl-shriphal.

As many as 125 officers-employees, representatives of voluntary organizations and 34 officers-employees, jawans and 34 students and sportspersons were also felicitated for their exemplary services.

Along with the top administrative office and public representatives, DFO Vijay Singh, additional collector Neha Meena, district panchayat CEO Guruprasad, joint collector PL Deoda, SDM Dr Mamta Khede, deputy collector Shivani Garg and Akanksha Karothia were also present during the programme.