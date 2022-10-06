Neemuch: Man dead, 2 critically injured as car overturns due to tyre burst

Representational Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and two were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling turned turtle as its tyre burst at the bypass four-lane road in Neemuch on Wednesday.

As per information, the incident occurred near Hotel Green along the bypass four-lane. The car (MP44 CB 2147) was travelling towards Neemuch from Nayagoan village. The driver lost control of the vehicle as its tyre burst. The car got badly damaged and mangled and the occupants got stuck inside the car and one of them died. Locals promptly informed the police and called for an ambulance.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and sent the critically injured persons to the district hospital. The deceased person has been identified as Vishal Bairagi (23), who hailed from Pipli Chowk in Neemuch. Mayank Bairagi (22) a resident of Jaysingpura and Shubham Prahlad (20), a resident of Mokhan were injured. The deceased man's body was sent for a post-mortem.

The injured Mayank had got engaged on Wednesday morning. Late in the evening, the three friends had taken the Creta car for a celebratory ride when the tragedy struck. Mayank has received minor injuries around his mouth and nose.

Vishal was the elder of two brothers and used to supply water tankers. His father is a farmer. The other injured Shubham is a resident of Sarwaniya village and works at a salon.