Neemuch Launches LPG Safety Awareness Campaign | File pic

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Collector Himanshu Chandra has launched a district-wide LPG safety awareness campaign to educate consumers on the safe use of cooking gas and prevent accidents.

Under the initiative, all LPG distribution vehicles operating in the district must broadcast a special awareness song titled ‘Bhai Aaya Re Gas Cylinder’.

District Supply Officer (In-Charge) RN Diwakar has issued the directive to sales officers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation and all gas agency operators in the district.

The Customer Efficiency Welfare Foundation developed the awareness song to inform consumers about essential safety precautions engagingly and memorably.

Through music and simple messaging, the campaign encourages customers to check the cylinder seal and weight at the time of delivery, follow safe handling practices and adhere to prescribed safety standards.

The administration has instructed all gas agencies to implement the directive immediately and submit compliance reports to the district office.

Officials believe the innovative campaign will strengthen public awareness, promote responsible LPG usage and help reduce the risk of gas-related accidents across Neemuch district.