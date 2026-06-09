Neemuch Launches Demolition Drive Against Unsafe Buildings | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the monsoon season, Neemuch Municipality has intensified action against dilapidated and unsafe buildings across the city to prevent accidents during heavy rains.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Himanshu Chandra, the municipal team on Tuesday demolished a dangerous structure in Bend Wali Gali near the old Cantt police station. The building had long been considered a safety hazard for residents and passersby.

Among the structures removed was a nearly century-old building situated on Arya Samaj Mandir Trust land.

Demolition action was also carried out in the Thakkar Bapa Ganj area. So far, three of the 12 identified structures that were served notices have been demolished.

Municipal officer Tekchand Bunkar said property owners had been issued three to four notices before the civic body initiated demolition proceedings. Action was taken only after repeated warnings were ignored, he added.

The drive is being conducted under the supervision of CMO Durga Bamaniya. Officials said the campaign aims to remove all buildings at risk of collapse before the monsoon intensifies.

The municipality has identified several vulnerable structures across the city and demolition of the remaining buildings will continue in the coming days.