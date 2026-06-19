Neemuch Honours Its Medal-Winning Athletes At Municipal Swimming Pool Complex | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Swimfly Sports Club organised a grand felicitation ceremony at the Municipal Swimming Pool complex to honour athletes who brought glory to the district in national and para-national competitions.

MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and Municipal Council president Swati Gaurav Chopra attended as chief guests, along with several sports association officials.

Coach Rakesh Kothari highlighted that despite limited resources, Swimfly's athletes won 30 medals at the National Modern Pentathlon Championship in Ahmedabad and the National Paralympic Competition in Bengaluru and urged better infrastructure, including a running track and obstacle training facilities.

MLA Parihar announced construction of a 400-meter running track and assured priority support for athletes' needs, noting that two stadiums are already under construction in the city.

Council President Chopra announced a modern pentathlon obstacle training facility and a new water filter plant at the swimming pool complex.

The overall runner-up trophy from the National Championship was presented to the MLA and council president and dedicated to Neemuch city.

Numerous gold, silver and bronze medal winners, along with their coaches, were felicitated, including Bhavyaditya Singh Rathore, who won gold at the National Para Swimming Competition in Bengaluru.