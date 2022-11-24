Neemuch: Ganja crop valued at Rs 5 crore seized

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police on Thursday claimed that they seized over 50 quintals of illegal ganja crop during a raid along with the administration officials at Palda village under the Rampura police station limit.

One of the senior officers on the condition of anonymity claimed that the team seized 8,200 ganja plants and the total weight of this seized material is around 50 quintals whose market value stands at around Rs five crore.

Ganja and opium cultivation was found in about 10 bighas of land. The officer added that the exact valuation of the opium crop has not been done since the crop was in very early stage and the department had already destroyed the crop.

According to sources, illegal farming is going on here for the last ten years. A thorough investigation of the people involved in this illegal farming is needed to unearth the vast amount of black money being generated.