Neemuch: Four of family arrested for forcing daughter-in-law to convert

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police have arrested four persons of the same family for allegedly forcing a woman to change her religion and produced them before the local court on Sunday, police said.

Those who were arrested include Fardeen, his father Naseer Ali, mother Nazneen and Afroz, son of Yousuf, all residents of Dhapli Mohalla, Neemuch. Police booked them under the relevant Section of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 and the Indian Penal Code.

Neemuch City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said that the complainant, who is a mother of one child from her previous marriage and belongs to Christian religion informed police that she entered into the wedlock with Fardeen on condition that she wonít change her religion, but after marriage, Fardeen and his family members started forcing her to change her religion.

The complainant told that she had entered into a wedlock with a person of the same religion in Jhansi. But due to family discord, they mutually decided to get separated. The couple had one child from their marriage. After that, she came to her place in Neemuch.

A few days later, she met Fardeen and they got acquainted with each other. However, since the complainant belongs to another religion, Fardeenís family members objected to their marriage.

The complainant and Fardeen then shifted to Nimbaheda village in Rajasthan and started living together. However, when Fardeenís mother came to know about that, she called both of them and allowed them to get married. Meanwhile, the complainant put a condition before Fardeen and his family members that, she wonít leave her religion after marriage and at the time of Nikah, Fardeen and his family members readily accepted this condition.

A few months after marriage, her in-laws started pressuring her to accept their religion. They asked her to come to Ajmer along with them for religious conversion. They even lured her on the pretext that she will go to heaven after death if she accepts their religion happily.

Fed-up of all this, the complainant lodged her complaint with the police and taking cognisance of the matter; the police registered a case and arrested all four of the family members for pressuring the complainant for religious conversion.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:13 PM IST