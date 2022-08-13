e-Paper Get App

Neemuch: Drunken man climbs tower, threatens to commit suicide

He was noticed by local residents who informed the police immediately. Eventually, police personnel reached the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A drunken man created a ruckus here by risking his life after climbing atop the Jain tower here at Fawara Chowk located in Baradari area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He was noticed by local residents who informed the police immediately. Eventually, police personnel reached the spot. Nevertheless, they also found it difficult to convince the man to get off the tower. The man has been identified as Sunil, who runs a Paan kiosk.

The repeated plea by the public and policemen to get down went in vain as he refused to climb down. He was brought down by the power department and police personnel after a long drama. The rescuers had to pull the drunkard down with the help of the service vehicle of MPEB, as he refused to cooperate. TI Rajendra Narvariya told that the motive behind his action is still unknown.

Read Also
Neemuch: Civic body president in action, visits rain-affected areas
article-image
HomeIndoreNeemuch: Drunken man climbs tower, threatens to commit suicide

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC