Neemuch: Civic body president in action, visits rain-affected areas

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected municipality president Swati Chopra has jumped into action after taking charge on Wednesday. She along with councillors and other concerned officials on Thursday visited the areas affected by rain.

Firstly, she visited an underpass located at Baghana village and gave necessary instructions to resolve the problem of waterlogging amid heavy rains. She then undertook a visit to the bus stand and provided necessary instructions for sanitation of the surrounding areas and instructed to clear the passage for water to flow. Thereafter, she visited the fruit market where she directed officials for proper disposal of organic waste to ensure the implementation of its waste management plan.

The team then visited a small culvert near Scheme no 34 where a JCB machine was engaged in a path clearance operation. She also discussed waterlogging issues with concerned councillors and provided necessary instructions for clearance of the pathway.

Along with the municipality president, councillors Kiran Sharma, Jinendra Mehta, Manohar Motwani besides councillor representative Ashok Joshi, Vineet Patni, Swachhata brand ambassador Vivek Khandelwal, health officer ShyamTankwal, deputy engineer RN Kadwa and other concerned officials were also present.