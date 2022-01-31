Neemuch: Drugs worth crores seized, 19 peddlers arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit led by deputy narcotics commissioner (DNC) Sanjay Kumar has set record seizure in last six months. Team also arrested 19 peddlers and seized drugs worth crores.

Notably, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts in Madhya Pradesh are known for legalised cultivation of opium. With abundance of opium here, its peddling is also on high. To curb such activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau has set up a centre of the Central Bureau of Narcotics in Neemuch along with the opium alkaloids factory.

In the past six months, team has achieved a lot of success under the leadership of DNC Sanjay Kumar.

According to the information, in the last six months, Narcotics team seized huge quantity of opium and its compound black poppy. Team seized 17,500 kilogram opium mixed with poppy seeds and other component in it.

Along with that, team seized 179.5 quintals of poppy husk, 680 kilogram of ganja, 650 grams of heroin and 13 kilogram of MD synthetic drugs. The team of Narcotics has also seized 11 vehicles and Rs 4 lakh in cash and arrested 19 peddlers. CBN is also engaged in eliminating the network of smugglers in the area.

The team of CBN also destroyed confiscated drugs in the last few months on court order.

In the last few months, about 56.80 quintal of poppy husk, 21.5 kilogram of heroin, about 100 kilogram of opium, 379 kilogram of opium crop, 12.5 kilogram of ganja and 56 kilogram of acetic anhydride was destroyed by the department team.

Speaking to Free Press, DNC Sanjay Kumar said that massive success in the last six months was enough to prove strong intelligence network of Narcotics Department in the area.

According to information that we have gathered, people from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana were involved in smuggling syndicates and were arrested by the police and narcotics here.

The business was only increasing. The network of smugglers extends to Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:55 PM IST