Neemuch: Digital opium testing system in place to check corruption

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): World's largest and India's second plant for processing opium and manufacture of alkaloid located in Neemuch is now all set to opt for technical upgradation in the opium crop testing system.

Government Opium & Alkaloid Works, Neemuch general manager, Naresh Bundel, said the maximum work related to opium testing and coding-decoding has been digitized, and this would improve access to information and check corruption.

The new digital push would bring about a positive change in the system and help in monitoring illicit sale of opium crops in the nearby areas. The system at the plant has been majorly shifted to computers, while leaving no scope for human interventions as in the past there were allegations of corruption, fraud and scams, said the manager.

In wake of several complaints and financial anomalies in the past few years, the plant had decided to introduce technical intervention in the crop testing system in the crop year 2021-22.

Farmers can raise a complaint if they find middlemen or employees deliberately increase the quantity of morphine or try to alter opium results, said the GM.

Farmers can register their complaints on the helpline number 07423-226015/220199, between 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday. Digitalization will ensure transparency, traceability and reduce corruption and promote accountability among farmers, said Bundel.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:25 PM IST