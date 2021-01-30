NEEMUCH: Court orders 18 months of rigorous imprisonment to a man for possessing 70 grams of smack

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge Vivek Kumar on Friday ordered rigorous imprisonment of 18 months and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to Sayyed alias Sayyadu, son of Mohammad Shami, 40, for illegal possession of 70 grams of smack. The accused is resident of Neemuch Cantt.

Public prosecutor Manish Joshi said the incident is six years old. On May 11, 2015, the then station incharge of Neemuch Cantt police station KK Vasuniya was informed that a person was about to arrive in Idgah with smack.

The police reached Idgah with a search warrant and set up a blockade. When they spotted the person, they stopped him. On searching, the police found two polythene pouches with 70 grams of smack hidden in a secret pocket of his underwear. The smack was seized by the police and the accused was arrested and a case was registered at Neemuch Cantt police station.

After further investigations, the charge sheet was presented in the special court under NDPS Act. After the crime was proved, Special Judge Vivek Kumar pronounced the sentence.