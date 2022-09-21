Neemuch: Collector reviews preparations for Bhadwa fair

Representative Photo | File Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Mayank Agrawal accompanied by the superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma on Monday undertook an inspection of the preparations for the forthcoming Bhadwa fair.

The collector along with other senior officials visited the shrine located at the famous Goddess Bhadwa Temple in Neemuch to review the preparation for the festival, which is scheduled to begin from Shardiya Navratri.

He gave the necessary instructions to concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements to make the festival a success. Necessary instructions were given to rural engineering services to complete all under-construction works before the fest begin.

A large number of devotees are expected to attend the Bhadwa fair. In view of this, measures are being taken by departments to make sure that devotees donít face any problems during the celebrations.

SP Verma said that police personnel will be divided into teams and CCTV surveillance will be put in place to provide foolproof security. Instructions have been given to the chief medical officer to make arrangements to cater to any kind of emergency.

Collector asked members of the temple committee, sarpanch and other representatives to coordinate with all departments and make elaborate arrangements for the festival.

He also discussed with the officers, arrangements for drinking water, temporary sheds, public taps and temporary toilets for the festival. SDM Mamta Khedai along with other concerned departmental officers were also present.