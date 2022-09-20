Indore: DAVV ready to hold exams of D-batch medicos if colleges pay affiliation fee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a major relief to the detained batch students of medical courses, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has agreed to conduct their examinations from next month subject to a condition that their colleges pay a nominal fee for renewal of affiliation.

The university has asked colleges offering MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS etc to deposit affiliation fee per student at par with examination fee.

The colleges have been given October 5 deadline. Once the fee for renewal of affiliation is paid, DAVV will release exam time-table course wise.

Medical and allied courses had gone under the umbrella of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University when it was established about a decade ago.

However, due to lack of resources and hands, MPMSU had refused to hold exams for detained batch students. Following the intervention of government, it was decided that the university to which they were previously enrolled will get their degree completed.

Resultantly, the detained students of medical and allied courses had returned to DAVV.

The university conducted exams for medical students a few years ago but their colleges did not pay affiliation fee.

The excuse of the colleges was that they are affiliated to MPMSU so why should they pay affiliation fee to DAVV.

This led to a standoff between DAVV and medical colleges as the former also refused to hold exams for the detained batch students stating that they could not hold exams of students of unaffiliated colleges.

Seeing students were at the receiving end from both sides, the university and colleges have now found a way out of the problem with the colleges agreeing to pay a nominal affiliation fee to DAVV for holding exams of detained batch students.

Examination controller AsheshTiwari said that the examinations of detained batch students will be conducted after their colleges pay renewal fee.