Neemuch: CBN sleuth foils major narcotics smuggling bid, seizes opium worth Rs 55 lakh

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its drive against the drug/narcotics smugglers, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit team achieved a major success on Thursday with the arrest of two persons and confiscated 38 kilograms of opium during checking.

The international market value of seized opium stands around Rs 55 lakh. Officials informed that the paddlers hide cavities stuffed with opium under 20 tonnes of tea in 569 bags.

According to CBN officials, acting on the directions of the Narcotics Commissioner, officers of CBN, Madhya Pradesh Unit, intercepted a truck having registration number of Rajasthan on the basis of specific intelligence.

Team has got specific inputs about the vehicle that would be carrying opium from North East to Rajasthan.

After getting the inputs, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch were formed and left on April 19.

Team kept a close watch on every suspected route. After 48-hour gruelling efforts, one team of CBN officers identified the truck, followed it for several kilometres.

The vehicle was finally intercepted near Kishangarh Toll, Rajasthan. On sustained questioning, the occupants of the vehicle revealed that opium was concealed in a specially built cavity in the truck. As it was not possible to search the truck on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was brought to the CBN office.

Following which the vehicle was thoroughly searched, about 38 kilograms of Opium were recovered from a concealed cavity in the truck. The truck was carrying about 20 tonnes of tea in 569 bags as cover cargo to conceal the contraband drugs. The Vehicle along with the contraband drug and cover cargo were seized and both the persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation was on.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:48 PM IST