Neemuch: Triple talaq over studies! Husband, his parent arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police arrested a man and his parents after he gave triple talaq to his wife, Singoli police said.

Singoli police station in-charge RC Dangi said, one Meera Bee, 20, a resident of Singoli village had lodged a complaint against her husband, Imtiyaaz Hussein, his father Abdul Sattar and mother Farida.

She informed the police that she got married a year and a half ago with Imtiaz Hussain, a resident of Nai Aabadi in Singoli.

In the complaint, the complainant said that it was already decided that she would not stop her studies after marriage, but after marriage, her husband and his family members raised objections to her studies.

When she insisted on completing her studies, Imtiyaz and his family started harassing her. This led to frequent arguments between them and during one such argument, the husband got so angry that he announced triple talaq and threw her out of the house.

The police have filed a case under Section 294 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested Imtiaz, his father Abdul Sattar, and mother Farida.

They have also been booked under the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq, Dangi said.

He added that though the government has formed a strict law against the triple talaq, but the irony is that there is a lack of awareness about the law on triple talaq. As a result of this, despite the strict law, such cases are being reported frequently. This is the first case reported under the Singoli police station, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:01 PM IST